Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Former Hunter Douglas patent attorney gets prison for fraud

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — A former patent attorney accused of swindling about $5 million from window-covering giant Hunter Douglas over 14 years has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday (http://goo.gl/YIBY5l ) that 55-year-old Jason Throne, of Rockport, Maine, was sentenced this week to 71 months after previously pleading guilty to felony counts of tax evasion and fraud.

Prosecutors say he submitted and approved bogus bills for Hunter Douglas to pay from a Colorado shell company he and his wife secretly controlled. Hunter Douglas sued Throne in July 2014, and months later he acknowledged engineering the scheme.

The lawsuit accused Throne and his wife of pocketing about $40,000 a month beginning in 2000, using the money to build luxury homes in Steamboat Springs and in Maine.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com