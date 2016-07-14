Former Hunter Douglas patent attorney gets prison for fraud

DENVER (AP) — A former patent attorney accused of swindling about $5 million from window-covering giant Hunter Douglas over 14 years has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday (http://goo.gl/YIBY5l ) that 55-year-old Jason Throne, of Rockport, Maine, was sentenced this week to 71 months after previously pleading guilty to felony counts of tax evasion and fraud.

Prosecutors say he submitted and approved bogus bills for Hunter Douglas to pay from a Colorado shell company he and his wife secretly controlled. Hunter Douglas sued Throne in July 2014, and months later he acknowledged engineering the scheme.

The lawsuit accused Throne and his wife of pocketing about $40,000 a month beginning in 2000, using the money to build luxury homes in Steamboat Springs and in Maine.

