Resentencing set for convicted Florida middle school killer

MIAMI (AP) — Convicted middle school killer Michael Hernandez is headed back to court for a hearing on whether he will get a new prison sentence over the 2004 slaying of his best friend when both were 14.

The three-day hearing begins Wednesday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court.

Now 26, Hernandez originally received a mandatory life sentence for the stabbing death of Jaime Gough in a middle school bathroom.

The new hearing was mandated because the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that juveniles could not automatically be sentenced to life without chance of parole. The decision was later made retroactive to older cases.

Trial evidence showed Hernandez was obsessed with becoming a serial killer. He could still receive a new life sentence but would be eligible for parole after 25 years.