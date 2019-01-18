FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Company tied to polygamous sect leader buys Minnesota land

 
Share

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A company tied to a man who led a secretive polygamous sect’s compound in South Dakota has purchased about 40 acres of land in northern Minnesota.

Seth Jeffs is listed as registered agent for the company that acquired land west of the Lake Superior town of Grand Marais. Officials in Cook County, Minnesota, said Friday that the property was transferred in August to the company, Emerald Industries LLC.

Jeffs is the brother of Warren Jeffs, imprisoned leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Authorities have said Seth Jeffs led the sect’s South Dakota Black Hills compound, which has raised concerns among nearby landowners and a Republican state lawmaker who unsuccessfully pushed legislators to look into the outpost.

Seth Jeffs, who took a plea deal in a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud case in 2016, applied in August to build a 5,760-square-foot building on the Minnesota land; the permit was approved in December, but officials say the pole building hasn’t yet been constructed. The county values the property at $57,300.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Jeffs didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press. His brother, Lyle Jeffs, was sentenced in 2017 to prison for his role in carrying out the food stamp fraud scheme and for escaping home confinement while awaiting trial. He was caught in South Dakota after pawn shop workers spotted him and called police.

The group, also known as the FLDS, has long been based out of a remote community on the Utah-Arizona border, but the sect is losing control of the governments and police that run the sister cities of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona. The group let a sprawling building where its members worshipped be taken over in eviction , in a sign that the sect is crumbling and losing control of the community it ruled for a century.

Warren Jeffs, considered by the group to be a prophet who speaks for God, is serving a life sentence for assaulting two of his child brides.

The FLDS is a radical offshoot of mainstream Mormonism whose members believe polygamy brings exaltation in heaven. Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the faith abandoned the practice in 1890 and prohibits it today.

The FLDS opened the 140-acre compound near the town of Pringle, South Dakota, more than a decade ago. Known to the faithful as “R23,” the compound sits along a gravel road, secluded by tall pine trees, a privacy fence and a guard tower.

Questions over the compound’s population were an issue during 2015 proceedings before South Dakota regulators. The Water Management Board eventually approved the group’s application, which faced opposition from nearby landowners, even though the sect declined to provide many details about the number of people living there.

A Republican legislator in 2017 proposed finding out more about the compound, including what its population was, whether it had a home schooling program, and whether polygamy or sex trafficking was taking place there. Lawmakers decided against studying it, with one top legislator saying it was up to law enforcement to investigate.

South Dakota law requires births and deaths to be reported, but the Department of Health said then that no such records had been filed from the compound’s address in the previous 10 years. One former resident said births occurred at the site, among them two of her own children.