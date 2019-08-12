2 adults die, infant critically hurt after crash near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and a child critically injured after a rollover crash southwest of Tucson.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a man and woman in the car were ejected and died at the scene near Three Points around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

They say the infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being ejected from the SUV while still in a car seat.

DPS officials say a toddler was also in a car seat in the back of the vehicle and escaped injury.

The names of the dead man and woman weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t say if the victims and children were related.

DPS officials also say the cause of the rollover on State Route 86 was unknown.