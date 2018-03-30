FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pakistan: Militants kill 3 police officers in bomb attack

 
Share

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistani (AP) — Pakistani police say militants that struck a police convoy with a bomb attack have killed three officers in the country’s northwest.

Police official Mohammad Khan says Friday’s attack was aimed at the newly appointed district police chief, Zahid Ullah, who escaped unhurt.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack and warned of more in the future.

Dera Ismail Khan is a central town in the country’s northeast and a gateway to the North and South Waziristan tribal regions, which have were a base for local Taliban until recently when the army in series of operations killed or captured militants.

Violence, however, has persisted in the town.