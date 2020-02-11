Man convicted of killing woman, burning her body in car

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Man convicted of killing woman, burning her body in car

 
Share

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was convicted Tuesday of killing a woman who wanted to hire him to kill or injure her ex-boyfriend.

Donovan Goparian, 42, of Worcester, was found guilty by a Worcester Superior Court jury of first-degree murder in the November 2015 death of Marie Martin, according to a statement from District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.'s office.

The Webster woman was shot in the head and her body was burned inside her car, authorities said.

Martin, 35, arranged to meet Goparian to hire him to kill or seriously injure her ex-boyfriend, according to trial testimony. Martin and her former boyfriend were involved in a custody battle involving their 5-year-old daughter, authorities said.

One witness at trial said Goparian wanted to have sex with Martin.

Goparian’s former girlfriend took the stand as a prosecution witnesses and testified that she was present when Goparian set Martin’s car on fire. She did not know a body was in the vehicle.

Goparian’s lawyer said during his closing statements that police did not conduct a thorough investigation into Martin’s death and that many of the prosecution witnesses lied.

Goparian faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole at sentencing scheduled for March 6.