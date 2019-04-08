FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Judge OKs some work on Fargo flood control project

 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for some work to resume on a massive flood control project in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

District Judge John Tunheim on Monday ruled work could resume on certain portions of a $2.2 billion diversion aimed at steering the Red River safely past the cities in times of flooding. Fargo and Moorhead have faced several flood threats in recent years that required extensive sandbagging to keep the cities dry.

The project has been challenged by upstream residents who argue the project will lead to more flooding on their land.

Tunheim’s order allows work to resume on certain non-waterway aspects of the project. He wrote the work would do no harm as the court continues to consider whether to allow the entire project to move forward.