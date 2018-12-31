FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Podiatrist who practiced in Virginia charged in drug case

 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A podiatrist who practiced in Virginia has been accused of obtaining prescription tranquilizers and an opioid for personal use.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that 44-year-old Claudine H. DuPont was charged with fraudulently obtaining controlled substances including Hydromorphone, Tramadol and Alprazolam.

The Fredericksburg-area podiatrist allegedly acquired the drugs from April 2016 to January 2017 for her own use and not for legitimate medical purposes.

Documents show DuPont signed a consent order in May voluntarily surrendering her license to practice podiatry and surgery for indefinite suspension. The consent order alleged that staff and other practitioners in the office where she practiced reported she appeared to be under the influence of something and acted erratically on at least two occasions.

It’s unclear if DuPont has a lawyer who could comment.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com