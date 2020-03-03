U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
EMS crew to fight $108K fine for using unlicensed ambulance

 
SHAMONG, N.J. (AP) — An emergency medical services crew in New Jersey will fight a $108,000 fine proposed by state officials for sending an unlicensed ambulance to 90 emergencies.

Shamong Medical Services, which is part of the Indian Mills Volunteer Fire Company, operates two vehicles that are licensed through the state’s health department. An audit prompted by an anonymous complaint found that a third unlicensed ambulance had responded to calls between Oct. 7, 2018, and Oct. 9, 2019, according to a notice from the state.

The state’s Office of Emergency Medical Services also found that Shamong didn’t staff its ambulances with at least two EMTs as required by state law on 36 occasions, according to the notice.

Shamong EMS Chief Dave Taylor told NJ Advance Media on Tuesday that there was “a verbal understanding with the state” that the EMS could operate one unlicensed ambulance with one EMT as long as it did not bill health insurance companies.

Instead of insurance money, the volunteer squad paid for the ambulance with money budgeted through the township and obtained through fundraisers, Taylor said.

Taylor, who has been chief since January, said the squad operated that way for more than 25 years in a practice that predates his tenure.