Deadly Las Vegas shooting prompts homicide investigation

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police began a homicide investigation after a 40-year-old man was shot multiple times near downtown Las Vegas and died at the hospital.

KVVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2yczERC ) that police arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder charge in connection to the deadly Thursday night shooting.

Police say the male suspect was located near the scene and was involved in a physical altercation with the victim before the shooting occurred.

Authorities have not named the victim.

Police say an officer on a motorcycle was injured from a crash while responding to the scene.

