The Latest: Homes evacuated as a precaution due to wildfire

BOWIE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on Arizona wildfires (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Up to 30 homes in Cochise County are being evacuated as a precaution due to erratic wind behavior that is aiding a lightning-caused wildfire in the area.

County Sheriff’s officials say the evacuation has been ordered Thursday night for the Cochise Stronghold area due to a 200-acre wildfire.

Another wildfire is burning near the small community of Dragoon has charred about 5.4 square miles and burned one home.

Authorities say that fire could merge with the blaze in the Chiricahua Mountains northeast of Douglas that is forcing the Cochise Stronghold evacuation if they both continue to grow.

The fire near Dragoon continues to burn tall grass and brush and is about 2 miles southeast of the community listed by the 2010 U.S. Census as having 209 residents.

Sheriff’s officials say residents on the side of Dragoon closest to the fire already have been evacuated.

5 p.m.

11:10 a.m.

More than a dozen fire engines and two ground crews have been assigned to the fire, and a top-level incident management team has been ordered to take over the firefighting effort from a lower-level team last reported to be en route to the scene.

9:40 a.m.

7:05 a.m.

They’re burning in in areas approximately 54 miles (87 kilometers) and 86 miles (138.4 kilometers) east of Tucson.