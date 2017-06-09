Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Latest: Homes evacuated as a precaution due to wildfire

 
BOWIE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on Arizona wildfires (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Up to 30 homes in Cochise County are being evacuated as a precaution due to erratic wind behavior that is aiding a lightning-caused wildfire in the area.

County Sheriff’s officials say the evacuation has been ordered Thursday night for the Cochise Stronghold area due to a 200-acre wildfire.

Another wildfire is burning near the small community of Dragoon has charred about 5.4 square miles and burned one home.

Authorities say that fire could merge with the blaze in the Chiricahua Mountains northeast of Douglas that is forcing the Cochise Stronghold evacuation if they both continue to grow.

The fire near Dragoon continues to burn tall grass and brush and is about 2 miles southeast of the community listed by the 2010 U.S. Census as having 209 residents.

Sheriff’s officials say residents on the side of Dragoon closest to the fire already have been evacuated.

5 p.m.

Officials say a wildfire burning near the small community of Dragoon in Cochise County now has charred about 5.4 square miles and burned one home.

They say the fire could merge with another wildfire in nearby mountains if they both continue to grow.

The fire near Dragoon continues to burn tall grass and brush and is about 2 miles southeast of the community listed by the 2010 U.S. Census as having 209 residents.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says residents on the side of Dragoon close to the fire have evacuated.

The other fire is burning in the nearby Dragoon Mountains to the south.

11:10 a.m.

Officials say a wildfire burning near the small community of Dragoon in Cochise County may merge with another wildfire in nearby mountains if they continue to grow.

The fire near Dragoon has burned 3.1 square miles (8 sq. kilometers) of tall grass and brush and is about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) southeast of the community listed by the 2010 U.S. Census as having 209 residents.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says residents on the side of Dragoon closed to the fire have evacuated.

The other fire is burning in the nearby Dragoon Mountains to the south.

More than a dozen fire engines and two ground crews have been assigned to the fire, and a top-level incident management team has been ordered to take over the firefighting effort from a lower-level team last reported to be en route to the scene.

___

9:40 a.m.

Authorities in southeastern Arizona say some residents have evacuated their homes but no structures have been damaged so far by lightning-caused wildfires burning grass and brush near small rural communities in Cochise County.

Cochise County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas says 25 to 30 homes have been evacuated and that other residents are on pre-evacuation notice because of a fire near Dragoon, located 54 miles (87 kilometers) east of Tucson.

Authorities previously reported that some residents of the small Desert Mountain community near the Fort Bowie National Historic Site had evacuated Wednesday night, but Capas says there were no evacuations in effect as of Thursday morning.

The historic site is 86 miles (138.4 kilometers) east of Tucson.

___

7:05 a.m.

BOWIE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Arizona say two wildfires have prompted evacuations of one small community in Cochise County and part of another.

No estimates are immediately available on the number of homes or people evacuated in either the Desert Mountain community near the Fort Bowie National Historic Site or in Dragoon where some residents were advised to evacuate.

Authorities say they have no reports on structures being lost.

The fire in the Dragoon area has burned at least 2.3 square miles (6 sq. kilometers) and the one near the historic site has burned approximately 350 acres (141.6 hectares).

They’re burning in in areas approximately 54 miles (87 kilometers) and 86 miles (138.4 kilometers) east of Tucson.