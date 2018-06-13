Suspect arrested in death of man found dumped in a ditch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the beating death of a man whose body was found dumped in an Albuquerque ditch in January.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials say detectives used DNA evidence from a piece of chewing gum and a blanket to link the suspect to the case.

They say 52-year-old Joseph Gurule was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence.

It was unclear Tuesday night if he had a lawyer yet.

The Albuquerque Journal reports a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court states that Gurule told detectives he allegedly killed 30-year-old Roman Trujillo during a fight at his apartment.

Trujillo’s body was found wrapped in blankets and tarps and dumped in a ditch on Jan. 21.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com