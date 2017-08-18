FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

4 Superior Court judges among 9 nominees for Appeals Court

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Four Maricopa County Superior Court judges are among nine nominees for two openings on the Phoenix-based division of the Arizona Court of Appeals.

Those nominated by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments include Superior Court Judges David Gass (gahs), Patricia Starr, Timothy Thomason and Randall Warner. The other nominees are Cassie E. Bray Woo, James B. Morse Jr., Jennifer M. Perkins, Janet S. Weinstein and David D. Weinzweig.

Gass, Woo and Warner are Democrats. Morse, Perkins and Thomason are Republicans. Starr, Weinstein and Weinzweig and independents.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will pick two of the nominees to fill vacancies created by the retirements of Judges Donn Kessler and Patricia K. Norris.

The court’s Phoenix division hears cases from Apache, Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Yavapai and Yuma counties.