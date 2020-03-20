Court upholds New Hampshire’s ban on large gatherings

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Court upholds New Hampshire’s ban on large gatherings

By KATHY McCORMACK
 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge refused on Friday a request to halt New Hampshire’s ban on gatherings of 50 people or more, and the state Department of Employment Security took steps to deal with a surge of unemployment claims. A look at the effects of the coronavirus in New Hampshire.

COURT CHALLENGE

A judge upheld New Hampshire’s statewide emergency ban on gatherings of 50 people or more to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,

Three people who planned to attend political and religious events in the next few weeks filed a lawsuit Tuesday, the day after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued the order prohibiting large gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. They said the order violated their constitutional rights. A spokesman for Sununu said order was consistent with actions taken across the country and is clearly within the governor’s authority.

Judge John Kissinger, in upholding the ban, wrote that he “cannot imagine a more critical and important public objective than protecting the citizens of this state and this country from becoming sick and dying from this pandemic.”

Other news
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

Kissinger did recognize that the declaration is for a limited time period and that statute allows the Legislature to address constraints on the governor exercising his power. He also said, should the situation change at some point, “the doors to the court are open.”

__

THE NUMBERS

More than 50 people have tested positive in New Hampshire for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

__

SURGING UNEMPLOYMENT

The unprecedented number of people applying for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire has slowed down the Department of Employment Security’s computer system.

Sununu issued an executive order Tuesday allowing a broad group of people affected by the virus to request unemployment benefits, including those who are self-employed or who unable to work because they are caring for children whose schools are closed. After a surge in claims, the state is now asking people to file claims at certain hours, based on the first letter of their last names.

The details are on the department’s website.

____

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.