Firefighters repair man’s roof damaged by Hurricane Irma

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A firefighter installing free smoke detectors in a Florida neighborhood noticed the roof on a 70-year-old man’s home was still heavily damaged from Hurricane Irma.

So Felix Marquez called about a dozen off-duty and retired Orlando firefighters to help. Marquez and another firefighter spent about $3,500 buy the supplies. The Orlando Sentinel reports they replaced the rotted wood on Bob Thomas’ roof on Sunday afternoon with sturdy plywood.

Thomas tells the newspaper the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied him aid after Irma because of prior roof damage. He’s been trying to fix the leaks himself.

Marquez says it “broke his heart” to see Thomas struggling to make the repairs.

For now the roof is patched, but needs replacing. Anyone who’d like to help can contact the Orlando Fire Department.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/