Police in Georgia: Missing teen’s body, car found in pond

 
DANIELSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say the body of a missing 18-year-old who recently received her driver’s license has been found in a car that was submerged in a pond.

Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird told The Athens Banner-Herald on Thursday that an Elbert County sheriff’s deputy found Julie Ann Mosier’s car after spotting marks on a dirt embankment at an intersection. Baird says the pond’s water was murky and a dive team assisted with its recovery.

Police say the recent high school graduate had been missing since July 12, when she left a relative’s home to visit a friend. They say a massive search had been taking place and that her last cell phone activity was made in the Bowman and Vanna areas.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the wreck.

___

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com