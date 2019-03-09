FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: Woman sat on truck, fell off, was run over, killed

 
Share

RACELAND, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a tractor-trailer ran over and killed a woman who had been sitting behind the cab and fell off after the truck started and headed out of the parking lot.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office originally described the death about 6 a.m. Friday as a hit-and-run.

However, a later news release says it turned out the trucker had no idea that 47-year-old Laurie Arcement of Lockport was sitting on his truck, or that she had fallen off and his flatbed trailer had rolled over her.

Sheriff Craig Webre says surveillance video from the Raceland Truck Plaza showed her sitting between the cab and trailer, falling off, and being run over.

Another trucker reported the fatality.

The sheriff’s office says it has not filed any criminal charges.