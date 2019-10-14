Vermont seeks reconsideration of immigrant investor closure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s immigrant investor center is going to ask the federal government to reconsider a decision to shut it down after the alleged fraud at the Jay Peak ski resort.

The Vermont Regional Center announced Monday it would pursue the motion for reconsideration with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. The state learned earlier this month that the agency had upheld a decision made last year to close the center.

The federal government denied Vermont’s request to gradually wind down the immigrant investor program, citing the alleged fraud at Jay Peak ski resort involving millions of dollars and a lack of evidence that the program promotes economic growth.

The center says it will file a motion for reconsideration by Oct. 25 at which time the motion will become available to the public.

This story has been clarified to show the state learned this month that United States Citizenship and Immigration Services had upheld an earlier decision, not that the agency upheld it last month.