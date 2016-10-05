Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Minot City Council votes against chickens in backyards

 
Share

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot’s city limits remain off-limits to chickens after the city council rejected a proposed ordinance that would have allowed up to three hens in backyard coops.

A ban on chickens in North Dakota’s fourth-largest city has been in place since 1984.

“I have yet to have anybody, any citizen, contact me and say I am in favor of chickens,” Councilman Dave Lehner said. “Most are not in favor.”

Opponents worried about odors, loose fowl in the city and the possibility of opening the door to such activities as chicken fighting.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Pittsburgh Pirates are sending 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers, AP source says
FILE - Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, hold photos of those who died in a fire at a Mexican immigration detention center, behind, during a prayer vigil outside the center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April, 27, 2023. Four months after a fire in a Mexican immigration detention center at the border killed 40 migrants, some survivors are living in limbo at a Mexico City hotel, recovering from their injuries and awaiting the prosecution of their captors. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)
Survivors of Mexico’s worst migrant detention center fire stuck in limbo, unable to support families
Frances Tiafoe of the US plays a return to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up

Supporters of city chickens said benefits would include food, companionship, education, bug control and waste for compost.

“Hens in the city is a very modern idea, but it is also a very old-fashioned idea, and I think that Minot (residents) can get with the times and get in touch with their heritage,” said Sara Bloom, who led the failed effort and promises to bring back the proposal once a new City Council is elected next June.

The council voted 8-6 Monday to reject the drafting of the ordinance

Jeff Dunn said he used to keep up to 15 hens on his property before becoming aware of the ban in 2004.

“My chickens were definitely quieter than most people’s dogs and cats and kids,” he said.