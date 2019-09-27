Tennessee, Virginia hospitals file opioid lawsuit

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of hospitals in Tennessee and Virginia have filed a lawsuit against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs.

Twenty-six hospitals in eastern Tennessee and seven hospitals in southwestern Virginia are involved in the civil suit. The complaint was filed in July, but it wasn’t publicized until Thursday.

According to a news release, hospital officials say they have received little to no reimbursement for the services they have provided. The defendants named in the lawsuit include Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories and others.

Tennessee has experienced record numbers of deaths from opioid use from 2012 to 2017. Meanwhile, in Virginia, the amount of people who have died from an opioid overdose has led state health leaders to declare opioid addiction as a public health emergency.