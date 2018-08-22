FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-US head coach Schubert now working with China’s swimmers

By STEPHEN WADE
 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Mark Schubert is unmistakable on the pool deck at the Asian Games. The former head coach of the U.S. national swimming team is now wearing different colors — an orange shirt with the Chinese flag on his chest.

Dismissed in 2010 as the U.S. national team head coach amid a sexual abuse scandal, Schubert has been working for a year as a “part-time adviser” for the Chinese team.

“It’s feels strange, very strange,” Schubert told The Associated Press on Wednesday as he stood alongside the warm-up pool at the Asian Games.

Schubert is a controversial figure despite unprecedented success. Some fault him for not doing enough in his long career to protect swimmers from sexual abuse.

Other news
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Patches of grass mark the spot where, according to officials and witnesses, bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves in Saint Louis, Senegal, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves
Aaliyah Ibarra swings at a park in Chandler Friday, June 16, 2023. By the time Aaliyah started second grade, her family had moved five times in four years in search of stable housing. As she was about to start a new school, her mother, saw how much it was affecting her education. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Schools lost track of homeless kids during the pandemic. Many face a steep path to recovery

Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith sued USA Swimming in May, alleging the sport’s national governing body knew her former coach, Sean Hutchison, sexually abused her as a minor and failed to protect her.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Superior Court in Orange County, California, also named Schubert, saying he failed to report “a reasonable suspicion of child abuse or endangerment.”

Hutchison, an assistant coach on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

After he was fired by USA Swimming, Schubert worked for a while with a then 40-year-old Janet Evans during her unsuccessful Olympic comeback. He has returned recently as a coach at the Mission Viejo Nadadores in southern California.

As the U.S. national team coach — Olympic coach in 2008 in Beijing — Schubert was outspoken about issues of doping involving Chinese swimmers.

He said he was most critical beginning in 1994 at the world championships.

“That’s when they got the really bad reputation, when they won almost every event in 1994,” Schubert said. “I think they’ve really made an effort to clean up. From what I’ve seen, most of the problems are out in the provinces with local coaches and kind of renegade athletes.

“At the highest level,” he added, “particularly at their training center, they won’t even let (swimmers) off the campus to eat because they are afraid of (food) contamination.”

Schubert said in the last year he’s held several camps in southern California with Chinese swimmers, who train with his mostly high school and college swimmers.

“It’s good for my team because they can see how really good athletes train, and believe me I point it out to them,” Schubert said.

Asked where China’s top swimmers could improve, he said there were four areas.

“It’s the little things,” he said. “The starts, turns, finishes, and the relay takeoffs. I think it cost them some races here. As for training, they work hard. I mean, they really work hard.”

Schubert said his current deal ends in just a few days, and he said it’s unclear if he will continue.

“It’s up to them,” he said.

He described his motivation as “just business.”

“You know there is some pretty good money involved,” he said, declining to say how much. “It feels funny, but you know I was kicked to the curb when I was fired as head national team coach. So it’s nice to be involved at this level.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports