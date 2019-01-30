Wyoming may boost fees for electric, hybrid vehicles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — People who own electric vehicles would need to pay more for not using gasoline under a bill making its way through the Wyoming House.

The House gave initial approval to the bill Wednesday.

Wyoming requires plug-in electric cars to have a decal that costs $50 a year. The measure would increase that fee to $200 a year.

Owners of hybrid vehicles also would need to get a sticker under the bill. The sticker would cost $100 a year.

Republican Rep. Landon Brown, of Cheyenne, says he’s sponsoring the bill as a way to offset state fuel taxes not being paid by owners of hybrid and electric vehicles.

Wyoming charges a 24-cent-per-gallon state tax on gasoline and diesel. The proceeds fund road and street projects throughout the state.