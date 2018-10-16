FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

3 sentenced in fatal shooting after failed drug deal

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced to life in prison and a third has been sentenced to 40 years for a fatal shooting that happened after a failed drug deal.

A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 23-year-old Dejerion Jamar Stewart and 22-year-old Christopher Daniel Ward Jr. were sentenced Monday. They were convicted last month of second-degree murder with a firearm. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Rodney Stephon Ivery received a lighter sentence after pleading no contest to the same charge.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jonathan Delices had driven a friend to the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers to sell drugs in July 2017. The transaction fell through, and Delices and his friend left. While driving home, Delices and his friend were blocked by another vehicle. Stewart, Ward and Ivery got out and opened fire, killing Delices.