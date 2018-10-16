3 sentenced in fatal shooting after failed drug deal

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced to life in prison and a third has been sentenced to 40 years for a fatal shooting that happened after a failed drug deal.

A Lee County State Attorney’s Office news release says 23-year-old Dejerion Jamar Stewart and 22-year-old Christopher Daniel Ward Jr. were sentenced Monday. They were convicted last month of second-degree murder with a firearm. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Rodney Stephon Ivery received a lighter sentence after pleading no contest to the same charge.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jonathan Delices had driven a friend to the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers to sell drugs in July 2017. The transaction fell through, and Delices and his friend left. While driving home, Delices and his friend were blocked by another vehicle. Stewart, Ward and Ivery got out and opened fire, killing Delices.