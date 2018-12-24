Body found in car submerged in lake at park in Georgia

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A body has been found in a car submerged in a lake in Georgia.

Police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis says the car was spotted around 11 a.m. Sunday in a lake at Clayton County International Park. News outlets report that the body was later found sitting in the driver’s seat.

Davis says there are currently no obvious signs of injury that could determine the cause of death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was expected to perform an autopsy. Police say an investigation is ongoing.