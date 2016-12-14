Anaconda man denies beating girlfriend’s son

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A 24-year-old Anaconda man has denied charges that he badly beat his girlfriend’s toddler son, causing permanent brain damage.

The Montana Standard reports (bit.ly/2hx1XBZ) Zachary Thomas Williams has pleaded not guilty to six counts of felony assault on a minor and faces trial in April. He remains jailed with his bail set at $100,000.

Court records say the 20-month-old child was taken to the Anaconda hospital on Sept. 27 where doctors determined he had bleeding in his brain and a likely skull fracture and was taking only four breaths a minute.

Doctors in Spokane, Washington, had to remove a significant part of the boy’s skull to release pressure from the bleeding. A nurse told investigators the damage to the boy’s genitals was “sadistic in nature.”

Prosecutors say the boy has a poor prognosis for any kind of functional recovery and will have severely impaired vision.

