Brandi Chastain pledges her brain for concussion study

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Brandi Chastain pledges her brain for concussion study

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Share

Brandi Chastain, whose penalty kick gave the United States the 1999 Women’s World Cup title, has pledged her brain for concussion research.

The 47-year-old Chastain announced her donation to the Massachusetts-based Concussion Legacy Foundation on Thursday. Upon her death, her brain will go to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, a joint project with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Boston University School of Medicine.

“It is really about: How I can help impact soccer beyond scoring a goal in 1999 in the World Cup final. Can I do something more to leave soccer in a better place than it was when I began this wonderful journey with this game?” she said.

Researchers are studying the postmortem human brain and spinal cord tissue in hopes of diagnosing and treating chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative condition caused by a blow or blows to the head.

Other news
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S. The company confirmed Thursday, July 27, 2023 that its eliminating “zone lead” roles in its 44 Fresh Grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Amazon cuts jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as it aims to rein in costs

The research team last month announced that it had found signs of CTE in the brain of former Oakland Raiders quarterback and NFL MVP Ken Stabler. But of the 307 brains in the bank, just seven are from women and none has been found to have CTE.

“We currently know so little about how gender influences outcome after trauma,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the brain bank program. “Her pledge marks an important step to expand our knowledge in this critical area.”

Chastain isn’t sure she’s had concussions, but suspects she has had at least a couple. In her playing days, there wasn’t the knowledge about concussions that there is today.

“You just shook it off back then,” she said.

Chastain played for the U.S. national team from 1988-2004. She was on the team that won the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991, as well as its second in 1999. The iconic image from that second title came moments after Chastain’s left-footed penalty kick against China when she ripped off her jersey in celebration at the Rose Bowl.

Today, Chastain is a youth coach and mom living in the San Francisco Bay Area. She believes awareness is growing, and has partnered with the Concussion Legacy Foundation’s Safer Soccer Initiative, which calls on youth coaches to eliminate headers in practice and in games for those under 14.

“It’s been a journey about education for me,” she said. “I’ve been involved in sports for a long time, only up until recently, have people been talking about concussions, and then concussions specifically related to soccer. It’s been mostly a football problem or a football issue. But it’s not.”

A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2012 showed that football had the greatest incidence of concussions among high school athletes. Girls’ soccer was second. More recent studies show boys’ ice hockey and lacrosse to also have high rates.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation was involved in identifying the first case of CTE in a soccer player after examining the brain of Patrick Grange, an aspiring pro known for his headers who died in 2012 at 29.

Chastain hopes she’ll inspire other female athletes to pledge their brains to science. Fellow former national team player Cindy Parlow Cone and decorated swimmer Jenny Thompson have also done so.

When Chastain told her 9-year-old son about the donation, she said: “Well, I won’t need it anymore, so I might as well put it to good use.”

___

The Concussion Legacy Foundation brain registry: http://concussionfoundation.org/get-involved/research-registry