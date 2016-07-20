Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A Vermont securities investigator is new deputy commissioner

 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A veteran Vermont securities investigator is the state’s new deputy commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.

The appointment of William Carrigan was announced Tuesday by Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

Carrigan is a certified fraud examiner who joined the division in 2007. He had served as director of examinations and enforcement since 2014.

During his time at the department Carrigan worked on a number of high-profile cases, including being a member of the team that investigated Jay Peak’s use of the EB-5 visa system that resulted in a number of civil lawsuits against top officials at the resort.

Carrigan replaces Pieciak who was named commissioner of the department earlier this month.