A Vermont securities investigator is new deputy commissioner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A veteran Vermont securities investigator is the state’s new deputy commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.

The appointment of William Carrigan was announced Tuesday by Commissioner Michael Pieciak.

Carrigan is a certified fraud examiner who joined the division in 2007. He had served as director of examinations and enforcement since 2014.

During his time at the department Carrigan worked on a number of high-profile cases, including being a member of the team that investigated Jay Peak’s use of the EB-5 visa system that resulted in a number of civil lawsuits against top officials at the resort.

Carrigan replaces Pieciak who was named commissioner of the department earlier this month.