Former Mexican Foreign Minister Fernando Solana dies at 85

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fernando Solana, who served as Mexico’s foreign minister while the North American Free Trade Agreement was negotiated and signed, died Wednesday at age 85.

Mexico’s current foreign minister, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, expressed her condolences through her official Twitter account.

Solana was foreign minister for President Carlos Salinas de Gortari from 1988 to 1993. He worked on the free trade agreement that created what was then the world’s largest free-trade block, boosting commerce between Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Solana also served other presidents as education and commerce secretary and was in Mexico’s Senate.