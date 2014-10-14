Police ID Springfield homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The victim of Springfield’s 14th homicide of the year was identified Tuesday as a 19-year-old Hampden man.

Joseph Gorecki and a 21-year-old man were shot just after 2 p.m. Monday in a parking lot at the Sullivan Apartments public housing complex in the Liberty Heights neighborhood, police said.

Both men were driven to Mercy Medical Center in a private vehicle. Gorecki was transferred to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victim was expected to survive.

The shooting is believed to be drug-related, Sgt. John Delaney said.

The shooting outraged City Councilor Timothy Rooke, who noted that it occurred in broad daylight as children played outside on a school holiday.

“The brazenness is getting heightened each and every time,” Rooke told The Republican newspaper.

Gorecki was a 2013 graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School, Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School Superintendent M. Martin O’Shea said. Counselors will be made available at the school.