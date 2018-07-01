FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Kentucky man sentenced for helping lawyer flee country

 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to seven months in jail for assisting a lawyer who went on the run after pleading guilty in a $500 million Social Security fraud scheme.

WYMT-TV reports 48-year-old Curtis Lee Wyatt of Raccoon, Kentucky, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lexington for one count of conspiracy to escape from custody. Wyatt was given credit for three months served.

An indictment alleged Wyatt opened a bank account the lawyer, Eric Conn, used to transfer money. Wyatt, who was Conn’s employee, also tested security at the Mexican border and bought a pickup truck for Conn. Conn was captured in December as he left a Pizza Hut in Honduras.

Investigators say Conn was on home confinement last June when he escaped by cutting an electronic monitoring device from his ankle.

___

Information from: WYMT-TV, http://www.wymt.com/