Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Watchdog clears park service in inauguration disputes

By MATTHEW DALY
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — An internal watchdog has found no wrongdoing by the National Park Service in a dispute over crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

An unidentified person complained that a senior park service official had instructed employees to alter records related to crowd size for the inauguration. A separate complaint alleged that officials leaked information to the news media about a phone call the day after the inauguration from Trump to Michael Reynolds, the acting park service director.

The Interior Department’s office of inspector general said Tuesday it found no evidence to substantiate either complaint.

Trump has claimed that up to 1.5 million people attended the inauguration at the Capitol and National Mall, but park service photographs refute that notion. Trump called Reynolds Jan. 21 to dispute park service photos that he said underrepresented the crowd size at his inaugural.

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

The report by the inspector general says a park service official acknowledged asking staff to make sure they did not include crowd-size estimates in any reports on the inauguration, but said she did so in accordance with longstanding agency policy. The park service stopped providing crowd estimates in the mid-1990s after a dispute over crowd size at the so-called Million Man March.

The official denied telling staff to alter or “scrub” any information, the report said.

On the second complaint, the report said Trump asked Reynolds to produce additional photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the National Mall, apparently in the belief that they would show a larger crowd size.

The park service sent six photos to the White House, the report said.

The park service released a slew of photos in March in response to news media requests made through the Freedom of Information Act. The agency also released photos from former President Barack Obama’s two inaugurations. The photos show the 2009 Obama inaugural far outstripped the number of people who attended Trump’s inauguration, contrary to Trump’s repeated claims.

A park service spokesman declined to comment on the inspector general’s report.

___

Follow Matthew Daly: https://twitter.com/MatthewDalyWDC

MATTHEW DALY
MATTHEW DALY
Matthew Daly covers climate, environment & energy policy