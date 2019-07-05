FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Authorities: Woman sprays would-be car thief with gasoline

 
CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia woman at a gas station doused a man in gasoline as he tried to steal her car.

WSB-TV reports the woman was pumping gas in her car Thursday outside Atlanta when the man approached the passenger door undetected.

The woman noticed the man once he was in the driver’s seat. She pulled the gas nozzle and sprayed him with gasoline, which scared him off.

Rockland County Deputy Lee Thomas says a Dodge Charger dropped the man off at the gas station and picked him up soaked in gasoline.

Thomas believes the crew has done this before and he’s sure they’ll try it again.

Authorities aren’t identifying the woman.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html