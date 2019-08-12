FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Bullhead City man arrested following mother’s stabbing death

 
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Bullhead City man is accused of stabbing his mother to death after the two got into a fight.

Bullhead City police say 43-year-old Travers Wesley Proulx has been booked into Mohave County Jail on first-degree murder and other charges.

It was not immediately known Monday if he had an attorney.

Investigators say officers and paramedics found 74-year-old Bette Vaughn dead of multiple stab wounds at a home around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

According to family members, her screams woke up the suspect’s brother.

Travers then threatened to kill the brother and his stepfather before fleeing on foot.

Police searching the area followed a tip that Travers was hiding at a nearby home.

He was found and immediately arrested.

Mohave County sheriff’s deputies have since recovered the knife used.