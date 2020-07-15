Locomotive company owner found dead in St. Louis-area pool

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Locomotive company owner found dead in St. Louis-area pool

 
Share

LADUE, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis County medical examiner is determining the cause of death after the owner of an Illinois-based rail locomotive company was found dead in the swimming pool at his home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Steven L. Beal’s body was found early Sunday at his home in Ladue, Missouri. He was the owner of National Railway Equipment Corp., based in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

A statement from the company said it was “devastated” and called Beal “a remarkable leader for the NRE family and a well-known and highly respected industry advocate.”

Ladue police Chief Ken Andreski Jr. said there were no signs of foul play, although the medical examiner will make the final determination.

NRE’s statement said Beal’s father, Lawrence Beal, founded the company in 1984 and Steven Beal took over after his father’s death in 2010. Beal is survived by his wife Erin Beal and two young children.

The company has 12 locations in North America and five in other countries. It calls itself “the world’s largest independent supplier of locomotive servicing, new and remanufactured locomotives, locomotive leasing, field services, parts, and salvage operations, serving ... railroads around the globe.”