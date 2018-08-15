FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Leader of Connecticut ministry charged with abusing child

 
MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The leader of a home-based ministry in Connecticut has been charged with abusing the baby son of two of his followers.

The Hartford Courant reports that Robert Nichols was charged Friday with first-degree assault, intentional cruelty, and injury to children. He posted $150,000 bail and is scheduled in court Sept. 5.

In an arrest warrant released Tuesday, a witness told investigators that Nichols, leader of Manchester-based Word of Faith Ministries, labeled the boy “rebellious,” struck his head on the floor repeatedly, placed him in ice water and sprayed water in his face.

Police were alerted in October 2013 after a doctor determined that the then 1-year-old boy had life-threatening head injuries.

Nichols’ attorney said his client is innocent and questioned why it took so long for the witness to come forward.

