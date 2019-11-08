Video shows Florida deputy yanking handcuffed girl’s head

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy has been fired after a video showed him yanking a handcuffed middle school girl by her hair as other students looked on.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Friday there was no doubt in his mind that the deputy acted excessively in the video.

The department didn’t name the deputy, but said he was hired from another agency in February. The girl was briefly detained before being released to a parent. She wasn’t arrested.

A copy of the video posted on the Orlando Sentinel website , shows the deputy shouting at other students, “This is because you’re silly! You’re all stupid little children!”

Mina says the findings of an internal investigation would be forwarded to prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

