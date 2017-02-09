Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn’t act upon

By TOM DAVIES
 
Share

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new governor on Thursday pardoned a Chicago man whose request languished under then-Gov. Mike Pence despite evidence the man was wrongly sent to prison for an armed robbery conviction.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he decided to pardon 49-year-old Keith Cooper because he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted of the 1996 robbery in Elkhart, Indiana. Holcomb cited the state parole board’s support for the pardon, along with the backing of the prosecutor and witnesses in the case.

“I personally believe that Mr. Cooper has waited long enough and need not endure any further uncertainty,” Holcomb said.

Cooper’s pardon request, which the Indiana Parole Board recommended be approved in 2014, received renewed attention after Pence became Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate last summer.

Other news
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
A 3rd defendant has been added alongside Trump and valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

Cooper was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the robbery during which a teenager was shot in the stomach, but advances in DNA testing and a nationwide offender database excluded Cooper as the attacker and identified another person.

The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned his co-defendant’s conviction in 2005, and Cooper was given the choice of being released with a felony record or facing a new trial before the same judge who had convicted him. He elected to be released to go home to his wife and three children, who at times were homeless during his incarceration.

Cooper had sought a pardon since 2009 and the deputy prosecutor who handled his trial asked Pence in 2015 to approve the pardon to remove the felony conviction from his record.

Cooper’s attorney, Elliot Slosar, said Cooper and his family were elated by the pardon decision.

“He’s certainly in a state of shock and could not be more thrilled that his journey toward justice has finally come to a resolution,” Slosar said.

Pence’s general counsel notified Slosar in September that Pence believed Cooper needed to first exhaust all his options in court for having the armed robbery conviction overturned before a pardon would be considered.

Holcomb, who was Pence’s lieutenant governor, said during a gubernatorial debate in October that he understood Pence’s reasoning, but expected he would exonerate Cooper.

Holcomb’s pardon orderlet stand a lower-level felony battery conviction against Cooper. That charge stemmed from a fight with another inmate in the Elkhart County Jail.

Slosar said Cooper was defending himself from an attacker and that he would review options for seeking to also clear Cooper of that conviction.

“Our position is that if Keith had never been wrongfully charged or wrongfully convicted in the first place, he would have never faced that incident,” Slosar said.