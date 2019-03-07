FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawaii lawmakers pass automatic recount, voter registration

By AUDREY McAVOY
 
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers have passed several bills to make it easier to vote and boost confidence in elections.

In the state House, the measures include requiring automatic recounts when victory margins are exceptionally narrow, voting by mail across the state and automatic voter registration.

Another bill would use ranked-choice voting for special elections and partisan primary contests. The bills have crossed over to the state Senate for consideration.

The state Senate has also passed a voting by mail bill and an automatic recount measure. They have crossed over to the House for consideration.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Lawmakers want to make it easier for everyone to vote, said Rep. Chris Lee, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. The Kailua Democrat said this is especially true in Hawaii where voters have a low turnout rate. In November’s general election, 52.7 percent of Hawaii registered voters cast ballots.

Both the House and Senate automatic recount measures would require a mandatory recount of votes for a candidate or ballot measure when the margin of victory is equal to or less than 100 votes or 0.5 percent of the votes cast, whichever is greater.

The issue came to the fore in November after Trevor Ozawa had a 22-vote edge over Tommy Waters to represent Hawaii Kai on the Honolulu City Council. Waters challenged the outcome and the Hawaii Supreme Court has ordered a new election for the seat.

Rep. Chris Todd, a Hilo Democrat who co-sponsored the House’s automatic recount bill, said close elections must be decided in an objective and fair manner.

“We need something on the books to ensure the integrity of the elections, which is really the foundation of our democracy,” he said. “There’s enough distrust in government as is, without people having to worry about whether the candidate with the most votes actually won a race.”

Twenty states and the District of Columbia allow for automatic recounts when the margin between winner and loser is narrow enough, the National Conference of State Legislatures says.

Maine became the first state in the nation to adopt ranked choice voting for U.S. House and Senate races in November.

Under this system, voters rank candidates from best to worst. The candidate garnering a majority of first-place votes is the winner.

But if there’s no majority winner, the last-place candidate is eliminated and the losing candidate’s second-place votes are reallocated for another voting round. The computerized tallies are repeated in a game of political survivor until someone captures a majority.