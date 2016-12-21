Columbia man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police in Columbia have now charged a man with murder after a man shot at an apartment complex has died.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jirmaine Mobley last week in the Dec 10 shooting of 26-year-old Justin Jones. Mobley had been charged with aggravated assault and battery and illegally carrying a pistol.

Jones died in a hospital Sunday afternoon and Mobley is now charged with murder.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

It was not known if Mobley has an attorney on the upgraded charge.