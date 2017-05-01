Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Woman sues airline over spilled coffee, alleges severe burns

 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is suing Qatar Airways over claims a stewardess spilled hot coffee on her.

WAVY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pdpQ7t) that Zahra Azizkhani of Virginia Beach is seeking $850,000. She claims a flight attendant dropped “scalding hot” coffee onto her lap, severely burning her stomach.

Azizkhani is also demanding a jury trial. The airline did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Azizkhani said she was flying from Virginia to Tehran, Iran, in January. She claims the spilled coffee caused her “extreme pain” and that the flight attendant did not offer to help her. She also said the company offered little in terms of medical treatment beyond suggesting she not let her clothes touch her burns.

___

Information from: WAVY-TV, http://www.wavy.com/