Tree-killing fungal disease found in Hawaii

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tree-killing fungal disease found in Hawaii

 
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — A fungal tree disease has been discovered on Oahu, a report said, making it the fourth Hawaiian island where rapid ohia death has been recorded since its discovery in 2014.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources found the disease on a dead ohia tree about three miles (five kilometers) from Honolulu, the Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

The discovery prompted additional air and ground surveys to determine how widespread it is.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” state protection forester Rob Hauff said.

Other news
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan

Ohia trees are considered a keystone species that provide a habitat for endangered species and are important to Hawaii culture.

The type of rapid ohia death found on Oahu is the less aggressive of two types, officials said.

The more aggressive fungus was responsible for killing 90% of the trees on the Big Island, wildlife officials said.

There is no known cure for the fungus and it can be spread in soil that sticks to footwear, gear and tires, officials said.

Since 2016, state, federal, university and non-governmental organizations have been conducting regular searches and testing of dead trees on Oahu, with results coming back negative, Hauff said.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com