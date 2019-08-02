Authorities: 3-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a swimming pool at a western Pennsylvania home.

Plum police responded to the home around 7:50 p.m. Thursday after a relative found Ca-Nayah Mitchell at the bottom of the pool. The girl was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It wasn’t clear if the child lived at the home or was visiting. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

The drowning remains under investigation.