Police: Flagstaff man killed after being run over by a train

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a 21-year-old man is dead after being run over by a passing train.

They say officers responded to the railroad tracks in the area of San Francisco Street and East Route 66 just before midnight Saturday.

They say it appears Jason Wygle crossed under the barriers and reached out for the passing westbound train to touch it.

The Flagstaff man was then pulled under the train as it passed after he appeared to have touched the train.

Police say Wygle was pronounced dead on the scene.

His body has been taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office as part of the investigation into Wygle’s death.