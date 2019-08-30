San Francisco reverses order to rebuild historic home

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco officials have reversed an order that would have forced a man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by modernist architect Richard Neutra to rebuild the house exactly as it was.

The city Planning Commission in December ordered Ross Johnston to rebuild the home and add a sidewalk plaque describing the home’s origins, demolition and replication.

The board reversed itself Thursday after a lawsuit by Johnson, instead approving a larger two-unit structure.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports commissioners abandoned the directive after the city attorney’s office said they were unlikely to win the $10 million lawsuit.

SF Heritage Executive Director Mike Buhler urged against the reversal, saying it would send the wrong message to “bad actors” who seek to replace historic homes with “larger, more lucrative projects.”

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com