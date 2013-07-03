Haiti seeking driver in crash that killed American

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian police said Wednesday they are searching for the driver of a truck that slammed into the vehicle of a U.S. Embassy employee and killed her.

Police inspector Jones Josius said that the driver of a truck carrying fertilizer fled after the head-on collision on a major thoroughfare north of Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince.

The driver had been passing another vehicle on June 26 when he crashed into the Land Cruiser carrying USAID Foreign Service officer Antoinette “Toni” Beaumont Tomasek. The driver of Tomasek’s vehicle suffered a broken arm and another passenger, a woman, had neck pains.

Tomasek was taken to a hospital in Saint Marc, a port city 55 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Port-au-Prince. Josius said she died on Saturday in a hospital in the Haitian capital.

Tomasek, a native of Manhattan Beach, California, was 41. The former Peace Corps volunteer had just begun working for U.S. Agency for International Development’s mission in Haiti in May as a community health specialist. Prior to that, she worked for USAID in Indonesia, where she set up a program that offered grants to local organizations seeking to prevent and treat tuberculosis.

Tomasek is survived by her husband Adam and two children.

Such traffic accidents are common in Haiti, where road rules are seldom enforced or respected.