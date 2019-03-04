Police investigate report of Oklahoma mayor being beaten

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
ACHILLE, Okla. (AP) — Police are investigating after the mayor of a small Oklahoma town says an attacker knocked him unconscious.

Achille (A'-chil-ee) Mayor David Northcutt told police he was in an Achille convenience store Saturday when a man hit him on the back of the head. Northcutt says the blow knocked him out and he woke up with a badly bruised face and eyes nearly swollen shut.

Police Chief Christopher Watson didn’t return telephone messages left for him Monday with a town clerk. A voice message left at a number listed for Northcutt wasn’t immediately returned.

No arrest has been made.

Achille is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City near the Texas border. It is home to about 500 people