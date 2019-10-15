Sheriff: Still unknown how Wyoming teen knew her killer

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sheriff: Still unknown how Wyoming teen knew her killer

 
Share

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Detectives are still trying to find out how a Wyoming girl met the 17-year-old charged with killing her in his basement in South Dakota, the sheriff overseeing the investigation said Tuesday.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said Shayna Ritthaler, 16, was shot once in the head by the defendant, who is charged as an adult with second-degree murder. The Associated Press isn’t naming the defendant because his lawyer is trying to get the case moved to juvenile court.

The defendant isn’t cooperating with investigators, but they believe he drove to Ritthaler’s hometown of Moorcroft, Wyoming, to pick her up, Merwin said. Moorcroft is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Sturgis, which is near the boy’s house.

The victim’s and defendant’s cellphones are being examined for possible clues, the sheriff said.

Ritthaler’s body was found Oct. 7 in the basement of the defendant’s home, where he lived with his mother, authorities said.

Michele Bordewyk, the acting Meade County state’s attorney, said in court last week that the defendant shot the victim during an argument.

Defense attorney Steven Titus, of Gillette, Wyoming, said last week that he would ask for the case to be returned to juvenile court and that his client will plead not guilty at his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Oct. 17.

The body was found when authorities executed a search warrant at the request of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, which was working with investigators in Wyoming, the sheriff’s office said.