Trump holding rallies in N Carolina’s Piedmont, Down East

 
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump is heading back to North Carolina’s voter-rich Piedmont, but he’s also making a stop where presidential candidates aren’t normally seen — the rural Down East.

The Republican nominee scheduled two rallies in the battleground state Tuesday — first a midday event on the High Point University campus. Late in the afternoon Trump was expected in Kenansville at the Duplin County Events Center, commonly a locale for agricultural shows and festivals.

Trump has been coming to North Carolina nearly every week for public events. North Carolina is considered a must-win for Trump on the path to get enough electoral votes to win Nov. 8.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton visited Greensboro last week.