Woman found dead in river had ‘significant’ head injury

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont police chief says the woman found dead in a Bennington river had a “significant injury” to her head and investigators are trying to determine the cause of that injury.

Police released the name of the woman Tuesday. Her body was found Sunday in the Roaring Branch River in Bennington. She was identified as 45-year-old Bridget Osgood, who lived a short distance from where her body was found.

Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette says Osgood’s death is being treated as suspicious, “very similar to a homicide until we have all the facts.”

Police say toxicology tests need to be completed.

Doucette says Osgood had been absent from work for a number of days, but no one had reported her missing.