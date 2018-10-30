FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former UFC fighter Stephen Bonnar facing DUI, other charges

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly driving recklessly on a Las Vegas freeway.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials say Bonnar was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center on a DUI charge (third offense), resisting an officer and traffic offenses.

It was unclear Monday if the 41-year-old Bonnar has a lawyer.

Highway Patrol officials say their dispatch center received multiple calls about a Cadillac speeding and making unsafe lane changes on Interstate 15 around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle was found along the highway about 10 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.

A trooper reported smelling alcohol when putting handcuffs on Bonnar, who woke up and resisted arrest.

Bonnar was a 2013 inductee into the UFC’s Hall of Fame.

He hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2014, and he went just 8-6 during seven years with the promotion. The Indiana native still played a significant role in the UFC’s growth into the dominant promotion in mixed martial arts.

Bonnar was a contestant in 2005 on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” the UFC’s long-running reality competition show. He reached the competition’s finale, where he had a spectacular, bloody brawl with Forrest Griffin.

Griffin won the decision, but the viral attention gained by the highly entertaining bout is widely credited with exposing the little-known sport to a larger worldwide audience online and on Spike TV, which broadcast it.